A+ Athlete: Vanesa Melchor, Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Vanesa Melchor of Whitesboro High School. Vanesa has played a crucial role in the successful cross country and track programs at Whitesboro.

She helped the Lady Cats win a district championship, and regional championship last season, and has qualified for the state meet twice, which includes a 4th place finish as a team. But she says running has given her more than just athletic accomplishments.

“I feel the most proud when I know I had a good race,” said A+ Athlete Vanesa Melchor. “This has taught me that no matter what I do, whether it be school, or my job, I have to do everything, put in all my effort, and finish. I fell like once I get done, I did a good job.”

“She has that personality that she’s very humble, and you would not expect that to be such a fierce competitor, because she is so humble, and is so quite,” said Whitesboro cross country coach Barbara Urban. “You put her out there on that course, and she going to go, and get after it.”

In the classroom, Vanesa continues to lead the way. She is number one in her class, with a G.P.A of 4.46. On top of that, she is involved with National Honor Society, and was named an Academic all state runner.

But the thing she is most proud of, is she will be the first member of her family to go to college.

“My parents come from Mexico, so they know about hard work. It took them a lot to get here, to put me in a good school like this one,” said Melchor. “So I could have a better life than they did. I feel I owe it to them to do my best, and make them feel proud.”

“She is relentless in terms of trying to understand material and read material and be thoroughly prepared,” said Whitesboro English Department Chairperson Chuck Ladd. “I’ve taught for over 40 years, I’ve been lucky and had a lot of really good students. But this one, she is one of the best I’ve had in a long, long time.”

In her free time, Vanesa helps tutor other students at Whitesboro, and volunteers with the special Olympics.

