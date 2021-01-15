“As heard on the scanner in Carter County” Facebook page deleted

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - A staple of Carter County online culture disappeared this weekend. Members of As Heard on the Scanner in Carter County may have noticed the page was deleted.

Linda Long said her son Leslie Fleming started the Facebook page seven years ago so the community would know what was going on when they heard sirens around town.

Together with a few moderators, she and Fleming kept the page up and active with just under 10,000 members- until early Wednesday morning.

“I was expecting it, but over the election or something like that,” Long said.

The scanner call said a man shot someone and held several others hostage.

Long said she called the suspect a name.

“And the next thing you knew our page was gone,” Long said.

Facebook did give her a reason why.

“They said I was bullying him,” Long said.

Long said she didn’t tag the man, just used an expletive.

“I’m sure it was over politics,” Long said.

Several times in the past six months, members and moderators of the scanner page were concerned the page might get deleted-or what they call “zucced.”

So admins made a plan to move to another social media site, the so-called “free speech network” Parler if that happened.

Then this weekend, Parler was taken offline by Amazon, Apple, and Google.

Now long has a new plan.

“MeWe is our second choice, and if it goes we’ll find a third,” :Long said.

Long said the page serves a purpose for the community, so they’re not willing to give it up.

“We have helped during floods, fires, we’ve found children, we’ve found lost dogs,” Long said. “We’ve found canes at Walmart for little old ladies that need them. We’ve done so much good. We’ve actually seen miracles.”

