Austin College offers reduced tuition for Grayson County high school students

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County high school seniors wanting to attend Austin College will get a break on tuition.

The college announced the new program this week, hoping to attract more local students to campus.

“In a time of uncertainty, it’s nice to have a sense of certainty,” said Asst. Director of Admission Madison Winslett.

Austin College hopes to provide certainty for Grayson County seniors through the Tuition Advantage Program.

High school graduates from any Grayson County campus can attend.

They’ll be able to go to Austin College paying tuition fees of no more than $17,000 a year, nearly 30 percent less than an average student.

“And I knew Austin College would give me the opportunity to see the world and with the convenience of the campus being here in my hometown in the backyard pretty much,” Winslett said.

Winslett attended Austin College after graduating from Sherman High School.

Now, she’s an Assistant Director of Admission, along with Harri Drake, who went to Whitesboro High School.

“So you are getting to explore new worldviews, new points of view, new places, but you also still have that same support that you’ve always had from your local community,” Drake said.

The program is set to begin this fall.

It’s be funded by Austin College gift aid, including merit and institutional scholarships and grants.

Tuition could be reduced by another 50 percent for students eligible for the PELL Grant.

Freshman Nick Estes said he’s noticed it’s easy for local students to dismiss Austin College as an option, since it’s so close to home.

But said for him, it’s been a blessing.

“As an Austin College student from Grayson County, I would love to see more students from the area start to attend the school because at least from my experience, it’s been a fantastic option,” Estes said.

