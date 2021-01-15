Austin College Women ranked 1st to start season

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Austin College women’s basketball team has been building a strong program over the past few years. That success led to them cutting down the nets with a conference championship last year. Now, they are picked to win it again.

Austin College has been tabbed as the favorite in the SCAC this year. They were picked first in the conference coaches poll. After winning the league for the first time last season, Michelle Filander’s team has plenty of talented players returning. It is a deep league, with lots of good teams, but the Roos received five of the nine first place votes.

“For us it has been a long and slow build,” Filander said. “It wasn’t a situation where we were one of those teams that was able to do it very quickly in just a couple of years. It took us four or five years of building and recruiting. So for us it’s been a long haul, and rewarding to be in the conversation, and in a really competitive year. I feel the SCAC on the women’s side has some coaches that have done some really good work in our conference.”

