Advertisement

Austin College Women ranked 1st to start season

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Austin College women’s basketball team has been building a strong program over the past few years. That success led to them cutting down the nets with a conference championship last year. Now, they are picked to win it again.

Austin College has been tabbed as the favorite in the SCAC this year. They were picked first in the conference coaches poll. After winning the league for the first time last season, Michelle Filander’s team has plenty of talented players returning. It is a deep league, with lots of good teams, but the Roos received five of the nine first place votes.

“For us it has been a long and slow build,” Filander said. “It wasn’t a situation where we were one of those teams that was able to do it very quickly in just a couple of years. It took us four or five years of building and recruiting. So for us it’s been a long haul, and rewarding to be in the conversation, and in a really competitive year. I feel the SCAC on the women’s side has some coaches that have done some really good work in our conference.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma weighs in on President Trump's impeachment.
Texoma weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment
The family of Molly Miller officially declared Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 the day of her death,...
Family of Molly Miller officially declares her deceased
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Photo courtesy: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s coming to Sherman
An affidavit for a man accused of killing a 21-year-old Sherman woman details the events...
Affidavit details events leading up to arrest in Sherman murder case

Latest News

Tom Bean's Waller signs with Mount Marty
Tom Bean runner Ariel Waller signs with Mount Marty
Austin College women ranked 1st in preseason poll
Austin College women ranked 1st in preseason poll
Tom Bean's Waller signs with Mount Marty
Tom Bean's Waller signs with Mount Marty
Ada's Jaxson Robinson shines with Aggies
Former Ada star Jaxson Robinson shines with Texas A&M