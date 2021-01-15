Fallen Texoma deputy remembered one year later with memorial

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - This afternoon a crowd gathered in Durant to remember Deputy Jarid Taylor who lost his life in a car accident a year ago today. Family and coworkers share memories of Taylor.

Bryan County remembers the life of Jarid Taylor, a deputy who lost his life in the line of duty one year ago today. Family, friends and fellow law enforcement met on the lawn of the courthouse to remember his dedication to service.

“I can’t tell you enough I mean just missed every day,” said Bryan County Sheriff, Johnny Christian.

Christian says he had a special bond with Jarid Taylor, and that his death devastated him.

“We’ve had fallen officers over the years and I’ve had troopers and officers that I’ve trained that have passed away that you really get close to especially in training. In this case it’s somebody I hired, somebody that I walked up through the time in their law enforcement career,” said Christian.

On January 14, 2020 Taylor was responding to an accidental 911 call at the end of his shift when he crashed his patrol car into a tree and died. Christian says the incident brought everyone at the Sheriff’s office closer.

“We had the realization that every minute counts you know everyday counts. You’re not promised tomorrow,” said Christian.

Taylor is remembered by his dedication to his service.

“He loved what he was doing. That was his number one thing was to go out there to help people. Even if he wasn’t working, he still went out of his way to help people,” said Cassidy McDaris, Taylor’s sister.

And he’s loved by his family.

“He was always really charismatic and funny and always joked around and really sarcastic,” said McDaris.

Taylor’s family says the year has been tough, but the community’s support has helped.

“It really means a lot to acknowledge that everyone still thinking about him and that he matters a lot to the community and that he really made a profound impact,” said McDaris.

“We’re family. These are my kids you know the way I look at it. And it really rips at you, at your heart,” said Christian.

Christian emphasized that fallen deputies will never be forgotten.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.