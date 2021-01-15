Advertisement

Inmate who walked away from McAlester prison facility apprehended

Kirby Yates
Kirby Yates(Okla. Dept. of Corrections)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
McALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who walked away from Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has been located and returned to state custody.

On Thursday afternoon, inmate Kirby G. Yates walked away from the minimum-security facility. Agents with the Oklahoma Department of Correction’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit immediately initiated a coordinated, multi-agency search for Yates.

Officers with the McAlester Police Department encountered Yates late Thursday night and apprehended him after a brief pursuit.

Yates is serving a five-year sentence for first-degree arson and could face additional charges related to his walking away.

