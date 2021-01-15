Just “normal” breezes this weekend

Friday evening’s satellite and radar loop shows a huge low-pressure area centered over Illinois. This system is pulling dry air into Texoma along its western fringe, relative humidity earlier today was in the teens. The dry air will allow for a cold night ahead.

How windy was it? Well….many spots hit 40 mph during Friday afternoon, wind should be about half of that on Saturday.

Regarding wind gusts; speeds ease overnight to around 15 mph after midnight and through sunrise. Temperatures will bottom out around 30 tonight, and get into the low 50s for Saturday. Sunday looks breezy and mild with upper 50s.

Martin Luther King Jr. day looks mostly sunny and rather windy followed by several days with some chance of rain as a couple of weak cold fronts move through. The highest rain potential comes late next week as an upper wave passes.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny morning/partly cloudy afternoon, breezy

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy

M.L. King Day: Windy and warmer

Tuesday: 40% Rain

Wednesday: 20% Rain

Thursday: 40% Showers

Friday: 50% Thunderstorms, cool

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12