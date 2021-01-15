Advertisement

Just “normal” breezes this weekend

Next shot of rain is Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday evening’s satellite and radar loop shows a huge low-pressure area centered over Illinois. This system is pulling dry air into Texoma along its western fringe, relative humidity earlier today was in the teens. The dry air will allow for a cold night ahead.

How windy was it? Well….many spots hit 40 mph during Friday afternoon, wind should be about half of that on Saturday.

Regarding wind gusts; speeds ease overnight to around 15 mph after midnight and through sunrise. Temperatures will bottom out around 30 tonight, and get into the low 50s for Saturday. Sunday looks breezy and mild with upper 50s.

Martin Luther King Jr. day looks mostly sunny and rather windy followed by several days with some chance of rain as a couple of weak cold fronts move through. The highest rain potential comes late next week as an upper wave passes.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  Sunny morning/partly cloudy afternoon, breezy

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy

M.L. King Day: Windy and warmer

Tuesday: 40% Rain

Wednesday: 20% Rain

Thursday: 40% Showers

Friday: 50% Thunderstorms, cool

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Most Read

Texoma weighs in on President Trump's impeachment.
Texoma weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment
The family of Molly Miller officially declared Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 the day of her death,...
Family of Molly Miller officially declares her deceased
A Van Alstyne man will be on deferred probation for the next eight years after pleading guilty...
Van Alstyne man pleads guilty to child sex crime
“As heard on the scanner in Carter County” Facebook page deleted
A Whitesboro couple lost their home to an accidental fire last week. Nearly everything they own...
Whitesboro home destroyed in fire, family searching for dog

Latest News

Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...