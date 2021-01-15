Man arrested for murder in Choctaw Co. bar shooting

FORT TOWSON, Okla. (KXII) - State agents have arrested a man for his role in a shooting at a Fort Towson bar last month that left one person dead.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Thomas “Tommy” Phillips III began causing problems with other patrons at Tommy’s Bar on U.S. Highway 70 in the late night hours of Dec. 19. When an employee asked Phillips, 34, to leave, an altercation took place between him and the patrons helping to remove him from the bar.

Agents said Phillips then went to his vehicle, got a gun, and fired multiple rounds into the exterior wall of the bar. One of the rounds fired hit and killed 47-year-old B.J. Youngblood. Phillips then fled the scene.

When deputies saw Phillips’ vehicle drive by the bar a short time later and gave pursuit, he turned off his headlights, left the roadway and hit a tree. Agents said Phillips was not wearing a seat belt and suffered significant injuries. He was taken by helicopter to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

Phillips surrendered to authorities at the Choctaw County Courthouse Thursday on charges of first degree murder, felony discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held without bond in the Choctaw County Jail.

