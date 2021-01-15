Man involved in Tanglewood shooting given probation

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

A 19-year-old man got ten years probation for his role in a shooting near the Tanglewood Resort in Pottsboro almost a year ago.

Mark McDougall was charged with one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Back on Jan. 18, 2020 McDougall, who was 18 at the time, gave a gun to another suspect. That man tried robbing marijuana from the drug dealers car. The drive of the car tried to run him over so he began shooting and he shot through the driver-side door and hit the driver in the leg.

McDougal had no criminal history prior to this incident.

“We recommended an eight year prison sentence because two individuals were almost hurt and this could have been really bad,” said Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover. “It’s a tough case because of the age of the individual and the shooter was punished with incarceration, but everyone involved was held responsible.”

