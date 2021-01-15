Advertisement

Oklahoma governor activates National Guard for state Capitol

Oklahoma National Guard (KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is activating about 75 members of the Oklahoma National Guard to help protect the state Capitol in case potential protests turn violent.

Stitt announced the activation Friday, saying it was requested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, which is responsible for Capitol security.

The governor’s office says no specific, credible threats have been identified in Oklahoma, but the FBI has warned of armed rallies in Washington and at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma troops will be activated from Saturday through next Thursday. 

