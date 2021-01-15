Sherman grass fire burned more than 50 acres of land due to 35 mph winds

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grass fire in Sherman broke out Thursday afternoon causing over 50 acres to be burned.

It started off as a controlled fire just burning some logs but took a turn once the 35 mph wind dropped in. Eight Grayson County fire departments arrived at the scene that took a little under three hours to extinguish.

“The terrain was our biggest issue and the wind. We have 35 miles per hour wind gust that was pushing the fire strong to the south and the terrain was pretty rough and just took a little bit to get to the head of the fire,” Assistant Chief of Sherman Fire Department Chris Olson said.

Nobody and no buildings were damage during the fire.

