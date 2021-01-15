Advertisement

Tom Bean runner Ariel Waller signs with Mount Marty

By David Reed
Published: Jan. 14, 2021
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - It was signing day at Tom Bean High School for track and field standout Ariel Waller.

Waller is headed to Mount Marty University in South Dakota to continue her running career. Waller has worked hard for her opportunity to run in college and she is excited about the move Mount Marty.

“It’s like a big relief,” Waller said. “All of this hard work has paid off. I have been working for this for a long time. It feels good to know that I will be able to run track in college and pursue my track career.”

