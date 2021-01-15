Van Alstyne man pleads guilty to child sex crime

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) -

A Van Alstyne man will be on deferred probation for the next eight years after pleading guilty to one count of indecent touching with a child.

Joseph Ray Jackson inappropriately touched a 15 year old girl in 2015. Jackson was 18 at the time and the crime was not reported to Van Alstyne police until 2019.

“There was a delayed outcry, the incident was alleged to have happened in 2015, it wasn’t reported until 2019 but that’s not uncommon,” said Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith.

Once the case was sent over to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office it was presented to a grand jury and an indictment was returned.

“As a general rule these type of crimes generally don’t result in deferred probation,” Smith said. “These type of plea agreements are the exception not the rule. He was 18 years of age and it was a one time incident as an adult so we felt like probation was the right thing to do in this case.”

Jackson will have to register as a sex offender for the next 18 years. With the terms of his probation Jackson will have to attend a sex offender counseling program where he will undergo treatment, Smith said, which can include group or individual sex offender treatment counseling as well as maintenance polygraphs.

“I think justice was done in this case,” Smith said. “In the event (Jackson) violates (his probation) at any time he could be looking at anywhere from 2 to 20 years in prison.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.