Whitesboro home destroyed in fire, family searching for dog

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Whitesboro couple lost their home to an accidental fire last week.

Nearly everything they own is gone, including their family dog, who they say ran away during all the commotion.

“Me and my wife and my two dogs, that’s pretty much it” said Kenny Perry.

Kenny Perry and his wife Mickie have lived in their Whitesboro home for twenty-three years.

Perry is retired, and has spent much of his time adding extensions to their happily ever after home.

“We had a lot of deck work, but it was just a country home. Just a country home,” Perry said.

He says everything changed last Thursday.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal told News 12 the family’s pellet stove exhaust accidentally ignited, and sent their home up in flames.

“My wife hollered that the house was on fire, and we ran outside, tried to put it out with a water hose, but it didn’t work. It was already on fire,” Perry said.

The couple and one of their dogs managed to get out of the home unharmed, but after things started to settle they realized their younger dog Clyde, was nowhere to be found.

“Clyde is a full blood, solid red blood hound. He’s about 160 pounds, about as gentle as they can get,” Perry said.

Firefighters searched the burning home for any animals, but didn’t see Clyde.

“Fire trucks started pulling in, (and) the front gate was open and next thing we knew he was gone,” said Perry.

The couple lost nearly everything, from family pictures to souvenirs from their travels.

“I don’t know what to say, we just want to get to get our dog back,” Perry said. “We’re okay, other than that.”

The Perry family is just asking for is their dog Clyde to come home.

“Our community here has been awesome, we’re fine. Just be on the lookout for my dog. We’d really like to have him back,” said Perry.

If you’ve seen Clyde or know anything about where he is, Perry says you can contact him at 903-818-6295.

