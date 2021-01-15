Advertisement

Zoom meeting open to Ardmore business owners to learn more about next round of paycheck protection program

By Joe Valdez
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A second round of paycheck protection program 2, PPP, has opened up for small businesses.

“Having those funds available helped us out tremendously,” said Daniel Romo, owner and general manager of Casa Romo restaurant in Ardmore.

Congress included $284 billion dollars in new funding in the stimulus package which was passed in Dec.

Bankfirst Vice President Jenny Rosenfelt said the load is forgivable and the point of the program is to keep people working.

“There are forgivable elements. As long as the funds are spent in a permissible way and within a certain period of time they are eligible for forgiveness,” said Rosenfelt.

Ardmore Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mita Bates said any business owner who is struggling has a chance to learn more about the PPP tomorrow at 10 a.m. during a zoom meeting.

Bates said a link to the meeting will be on the chamber’s website and said the loan is for businesses that are struggling because of pandemic losses.

“You can use those funds to payroll, you can also use them funds for operating expenses such as rent and utilities,” said Bates

Romo said he took advantage of the first round last spring. He said it was an easy process and all it took was get with his bank to see if he qualified.

“They just need to crunch the numbers and get with their banker and see if they qualify. It’s a really easy process, I recommend it to anyone for sure,” said Romo.

