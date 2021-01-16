Ardmore MLK parade cancelled, community member encourage to reflect on holiday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time in over two decades the Ardmore Martin Luther King Junior Parade is cancelled.

“This year we won’t be able to put in respects how we would have in the past,” said JaMia Cody, HFV Wilson Community Center program coordinator.

Cody said the parade is cancelled because of coronavirus concerns. She said MLK day is about reflecting and honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

“We wanted to give people in the community an opportunity to be able to celebrate it and still see, you know, just because COVID is going on we can do things and celebrate,” said Cody

Nearly 25 organizations showed up last year to march the streets of Ardmore near MLK boulevard.

Terrick Washington has walked the parade since he was a kid, and said this is the first time he remembers it being cancelled.

“I hope that things can get back to normal, so we can do it bigger and better next year,” Washington said. “We have to remember our history. That’s the biggest part is remembering his legacy and everything he did.”

Washington said Dr. King’s dream will always live on.

“Just remember to love each other and take care of each other and remember what Dr. King fought for and let’s just keep fighting for that together,” said Washington.

Cody said a video recording of a speech by Debra Fields, an Ardmore Educator is planned to be shared on the HFV Wilson Community Center’s Facebook page Friday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.