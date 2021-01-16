Catmasters fishing tournament coming to Durant next week

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - If you’re looking for something to do with the family next weekend, the Catmasters Fishing Tourney and Outdoor Expo is coming to Durant.

About 100 teams of anglers from all over the U.S. are preparing to compete on Lake Texoma for over $40,000 in cash prizes.

The public is welcome to come out for the weigh-in and outdoor expo, hosting over 50 vendors at the Choctaw Event Center.

The Catmasters group says they’ve had a lot of support over the past few years from the Choctaw Nation because of the event’s economic benefit.

“We’ve got anglers coming from 17 to 27 states. They all come in for a week to 10 days before the event. They spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in the area just, in the off season it’s a plus for a lot of the especially the lake,” said weigh master, Ty Nall.

The event is next Friday and Saturday on Lake Texoma. Registration, check-in and weigh-in is at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. More information can be found on the Catmasters website.

