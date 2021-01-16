Advertisement

Catmasters fishing tournament coming to Durant next week

By Emily Tabar
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - If you’re looking for something to do with the family next weekend, the Catmasters Fishing Tourney and Outdoor Expo is coming to Durant.

About 100 teams of anglers from all over the U.S. are preparing to compete on Lake Texoma for over $40,000 in cash prizes.

The public is welcome to come out for the weigh-in and outdoor expo, hosting over 50 vendors at the Choctaw Event Center.

The Catmasters group says they’ve had a lot of support over the past few years from the Choctaw Nation because of the event’s economic benefit.

“We’ve got anglers coming from 17 to 27 states. They all come in for a week to 10 days before the event. They spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in the area just, in the off season it’s a plus for a lot of the especially the lake,” said weigh master, Ty Nall.

The event is next Friday and Saturday on Lake Texoma. Registration, check-in and weigh-in is at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. More information can be found on the Catmasters website.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma weighs in on President Trump's impeachment.
Texoma weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment
The family of Molly Miller officially declared Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 the day of her death,...
Family of Molly Miller officially declares her deceased
A Van Alstyne man will be on deferred probation for the next eight years after pleading guilty...
Van Alstyne man pleads guilty to child sex crime
“As heard on the scanner in Carter County” Facebook page deleted
A Whitesboro couple lost their home to an accidental fire last week. Nearly everything they own...
Whitesboro home destroyed in fire, family searching for dog

Latest News

For the first time in over two decades the Ardmore Martin Luther King Junior Parade is cancelled.
Ardmore MLK parade cancelled, community member encourage to reflect on holiday
For the first time in over two decades the Ardmore Martin Luther King Junior Parade is cancelled.
Ardmore MLK parade cancelled, community member encourage to reflect on holiday
As week six approaches for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, so does questions and concerns...
What to do for the COVID-19 Vaccine
Texoma weighs in on MegaMillions as prize rises to $750 million.
Texoma weighs in on MegaMillions as prize rises to $750 million, Powerball tops $550 million
A Gene Autry man has been charged with kidnapping his father and threatening to kill him.
Gene Autry man arrested for kidnapping, threatening to kill father