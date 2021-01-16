Durant family comes home to find burglar inside

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant family returned home Thursday to find a burglar inside their home. How they knew they were being burglarized, and the important items stolen.

“The house that I actually lived in before this was also broken into. I just seem to have really bad luck,” said Ashley, whose home was burglarized Thursday evening.

Ashley has lived in Durant for the past year and a half.

“No one ever really expects it to ever happen to them, and even though it’s now happened to me twice it feels brand new every single time,” said Ashley.

She got back to her home on Live Oak Street around 5:30 Thursday evening with her 8 year old son.

“I pulled up into the driveway I came up to my door and unlocked it just like any other day and my chain was locked which physically you can’t do from the outside so I knew something was wrong,” said Ashley.

They locked themselves in their car to call police.

“My bedroom window was open and the curtain was just blowing in the wind so they escaped while I was in my driveway,” said Ashley.

She says being there with her son while her home was burglarized was the scariest part.

“If he would’ve been the first one inside that door, if that chain wasn’t locked, anything could’ve happened,” said Ashley

A tablet, smartwatch, and Nintendo Switch and several games were stolen, along with something her son needs every day.

“His seizure medication is just gone and that’s been a hassle dealing with the pharmacy and the neurologist. I don’t even know how we’re gonna handle all that,” said Ashley.

Durant police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

“Honestly I don’t care about all the materialistic things, I just want my son’s medications back and I wanna know who did this,” said Ashley.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.