Gene Autry man arrested for kidnapping, threatening to kill father

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Gene Autry man has been charged with kidnapping his father and threatening to kill him.

44-year-old Ryon Marusak was arrested on Tuesday; the crimes he’s accused of were committed just a few days after Christmas.

The affidavit stated a Carter County sheriff’s deputy responded to a home on Chickasaw Road in Gene Autry after the victim, Ronald Marusak, called saying his son had assaulted and kidnapped him, and stolen his truck.

When the deputy arrived, the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service was taking Marusak to the Mercy Ardmore emergency room.

The affidavit says Marusak’s face was swollen and bruised, and his arms and legs had cuts from broken glass.

According to the court documents, the victim said Ryon Marusak entered his bedroom that morning, punched and beat him so hard that he suffered a brain bleed, and smashed a light pole before he made him lay in the broken glass.

Court documents stated then Marusak threatened to break his fathers legs, burn the house down, and kill him, before he stole his father’s Nissan Xterra and kidnapped him, and eventually drove him to a neighborhood near Chickasaw Street.

The court document stated that’s when the elder Marusak jumped out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby home to ask for help.

According to the document, when a neighbor came out with a pistol in her hand, Ryon Marusak drove away.

He was booked into jail on Tuesday, charged with assault and battery, kidnapping, and threatening to kill his father. If convicted, he faces up to twenty years for the kidnapping, and five for the assault

