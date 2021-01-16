Advertisement

Howe’s Dylan Hughs signs with Oklahoma Panhandle State for baseball

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - Howe baseball standout Dylan Hughs made the decision to continue his playing days at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Hughs will join an Aggies program that is trending in the right direction. He says it was the perfect spot for him.

“It’s a lot like (Howe),” Hughs said. “I feel like the team will be the same way. I didn’t really get to meet any of the guys yet, but I’m sure when I get up there, it will be a perfect fit. "

