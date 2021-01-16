Advertisement

Sluder gets 200th win at Whitesboro

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) - Whitesboro Bearcats boys basketball coach Toby Sluder captured his 200th career win when the Bearcats beat Pilot Point on Friday night.

All of Sluder’s wins have come at Whitesboro, his alma-mater. Sluder often takes the Bearcats deep into the playoffs and got to 200 pretty quickly. The Bearcats won on the road to clinch the career milestone for their head coach.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma weighs in on President Trump's impeachment.
Texoma weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment
The family of Molly Miller officially declared Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 the day of her death,...
Family of Molly Miller officially declares her deceased
A Van Alstyne man will be on deferred probation for the next eight years after pleading guilty...
Van Alstyne man pleads guilty to child sex crime
“As heard on the scanner in Carter County” Facebook page deleted
A Whitesboro couple lost their home to an accidental fire last week. Nearly everything they own...
Whitesboro home destroyed in fire, family searching for dog

Latest News

Denison-Princeton Boys Hoops Highlights
Princeton-Denison Boys Hoops Highlights
Seminole-Ada Boys Hoops Highlights
Seminole-Ada Boys Hoops Highlights
Plainview-Byng Boys Hoops Highlights
Plainview-Byng Boys Hoops Highlights
Bland-Tom Bean Girls Hoops Highlights
Bland-Tom Bean Girls Hoops Highlights