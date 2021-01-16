Sluder gets 200th win at Whitesboro

(KXII) - Whitesboro Bearcats boys basketball coach Toby Sluder captured his 200th career win when the Bearcats beat Pilot Point on Friday night.

All of Sluder’s wins have come at Whitesboro, his alma-mater. Sluder often takes the Bearcats deep into the playoffs and got to 200 pretty quickly. The Bearcats won on the road to clinch the career milestone for their head coach.

