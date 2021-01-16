Advertisement

Texoma weighs in on MegaMillions as prize rises to $750 million, Powerball tops $550 million

Texoma weighs in on MegaMillions as prize rises to $750 million.
Texoma weighs in on MegaMillions as prize rises to $750 million.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

The pot continues to grow for the MegaMillions jackpot at $750 million as of Friday night, the top prize for the Powerball is now $550.6 million.

Tickets start at only $2 and Sherman residents, like Jeremy Keith, took their shot at the big prize.

“Sometimes I play but I usually only play if it gets real high. If it gets really high and tonight I got four picks,” Keith said.

Winning the big bucks would put Keith, and really anyone, on easy street.

“I just bought a house I’ll pay it off and then I’ll put some money up for the kids for college and just enjoy the rest of it,”Keith said.

The estimated cash option for Friday’s MegaMillion drawing was $550.6 million and for the Powerball the cash option is $411.4 million.

Match six numbers and it will change your life.

“A little bit of comfort in a time of great hardship,” Mike Freeman said. “I actually bought one. I normally don’t but when it gets up to a prize that big I try to participate. It would definitely put me in a permanent residence, a place to live, something like that.”

John Stevens said he’s feeling lucky about his chances even though those chances are one in 302.5 million.

“Right now I’m living at a hotel and it would help me get a house and a decent vehicle to drive,” Stevens said. “All it takes is one ticket and it could change your life and change other people’s lives if you want to.”

Stevens said with that much money he’d share the wealth with those who most deserve it.

“If I win that actually, believe it or not I’d actually help people out,” Stevens said. “I’d help the homeless and the vets and the thin blue line, I’d help them out.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texoma weighs in on President Trump's impeachment.
Texoma weighs in on President Trump’s impeachment
The family of Molly Miller officially declared Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 the day of her death,...
Family of Molly Miller officially declares her deceased
A Van Alstyne man will be on deferred probation for the next eight years after pleading guilty...
Van Alstyne man pleads guilty to child sex crime
“As heard on the scanner in Carter County” Facebook page deleted
A Whitesboro couple lost their home to an accidental fire last week. Nearly everything they own...
Whitesboro home destroyed in fire, family searching for dog

Latest News

For the first time in over two decades the Ardmore Martin Luther King Junior Parade is cancelled.
Ardmore MLK parade cancelled, community member encourage to reflect on holiday
For the first time in over two decades the Ardmore Martin Luther King Junior Parade is cancelled.
Ardmore MLK parade cancelled, community member encourage to reflect on holiday
As week six approaches for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, so does questions and concerns...
What to do for the COVID-19 Vaccine
A Gene Autry man has been charged with kidnapping his father and threatening to kill him.
Gene Autry man arrested for kidnapping, threatening to kill father