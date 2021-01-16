Advertisement

What to do for the COVID-19 Vaccine

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As week six of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution approaches, so does more questions and concerns of where to go.

In order to get the vaccine you first have to qualify for it. That means being a healthcare worker, 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition or anybody 65 and older. From there you reach out to your primary doctor first to schedule an appointment and be added to the wait list as vaccines are limited.

“Right now we are in phase 1 and it’s a combination of phase 1A and 1B,” Press Officer of the Texas Department of State Health Services Douglas Loveday said.

That means front line healthcare workers, folks 65 and older, and anybody 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition qualify for a vaccine.

“When you get vaccinated you’ll actually get a card that’ll tell you which vaccine you got, the location, and importantly the day,” Loveday said.

Vaccine shipments go out weekly.

“Everybody from a small physician’s office to pharmacies and our larger hospitals and then our public health departments have enrolled with us,” Loveday said.

Vaccination hubs are already set up in big cities in Texas and next week more will open up.

“That’s what’s exciting about next week. Opening up these new larger vaccine hubs that’ll be in more rural and smaller communities,” Loveday said.

Anybody can come to Texas and get vaccinated, even if you live in Oklahoma, as long as you qualify for the current phase.

“There is not a residency requirement to receive a vaccine in Texas,” Loveday said.

With over one million people falling in the 1B category, Loveday expects to be in this phase for a while.

“So we are looking to probably be in this phase I would think for several weeks maybe a couple of months,” Loveday said.

On Thursday the state of Texas hit the one million mark for administering the vaccines. At least one resident in all 254 Texas counties has received the vaccine. Texas leads the country in receiving vaccines.

For the first time in over two decades the Ardmore Martin Luther King Junior Parade is cancelled.
