Advertisement

Car crashes into Sherman Chipotle

A car crashed into the Sherman Chipotle on Saturday afternoon.
A car crashed into the Sherman Chipotle on Saturday afternoon.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A car crashed into the Sherman Chipotle on Saturday afternoon.

The man who took the photo above says it happened just after 4 p.m.

He says the glass came all the way to his feet, but he wasn’t hurt.

He was picking up an online order when he saw the car slam into the window, shattering the glass.

He saw a man get a child out of the way just in time.

First responders showed up soon after.

The Chipotle general manager said a woman shifted her car into the wrong gear and went straight into the building

He says no one was hurt.

Chipotle closed immediately and stayed closed for the rest of the day.

They’ll be open again on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“As heard on the scanner in Carter County” Facebook page deleted
A Van Alstyne man will be on deferred probation for the next eight years after pleading guilty...
Van Alstyne man pleads guilty to child sex crime
A Durant mother says she knew her home was being burglarized when she couldn't unlock the door...
Durant family comes home to find burglar inside
Booking photo of Tommy Phillips III
Man arrested for murder in Choctaw Co. bar shooting
A 19-year-old man got ten years probation for his role in a shooting near the Tanglewood Resort...
Man involved in Tanglewood shooting given probation

Latest News

A Davis woman started a new community non-profit called CUP, Communities Uniting People for...
Davis nonprofit provides free food to people every Saturday in Murray County
Choctaw nation chief talks about impact of virus on tribal members.
Choctaw Nation Chief talks about impact of virus on tribal members
For the first time in over two decades the Ardmore Martin Luther King Junior Parade is cancelled.
Ardmore MLK parade cancelled, community member encourage to reflect on holiday
For the first time in over two decades the Ardmore Martin Luther King Junior Parade is cancelled.
Ardmore MLK parade cancelled, community member encourage to reflect on holiday