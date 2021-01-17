Car crashes into Sherman Chipotle

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A car crashed into the Sherman Chipotle on Saturday afternoon.

The man who took the photo above says it happened just after 4 p.m.

He says the glass came all the way to his feet, but he wasn’t hurt.

He was picking up an online order when he saw the car slam into the window, shattering the glass.

He saw a man get a child out of the way just in time.

First responders showed up soon after.

The Chipotle general manager said a woman shifted her car into the wrong gear and went straight into the building

He says no one was hurt.

Chipotle closed immediately and stayed closed for the rest of the day.

They’ll be open again on Sunday.

