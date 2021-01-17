Davis nonprofit provides free food to people every Saturday in Murray County

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A Davis woman started a new community non-profit called CUP, Communities Uniting People for Murray county residents by giving away free food every Saturday.

“Would y’all like plates today?” said Tonia Riley as she greeted people pulling up on a Davis Main Street corner.

Riley said the program is in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and she said her goal is to shine a light on those needing a hand.

“I just want people to know that we need this, don’t be scared to ask for help,” said Riley.

At one point in her life, Riley was in the same boat and help. She said she’s a foster parent who lost her job because of the pandemic.

Now she said she’s back on her feet and is wanting to give people a leg up in life by giving away free meals every Saturday on Main Street in Davis.

“I want to make our communities great again, and this is how it has to start, standing on corners, meeting people and shaking hands to let them know that somebody cares,” said Riley.

She said she has severed a free meal every weekend since December, and all of the food comes from community donations.

Hobo dinners and burgers were on the menu this week for free for anyone living in Murray County.

“It makes me feel good to get up every Saturday and come down here no matter how much I stress I think about not having it done or if I’m going to supply enough food, it’s never let me down,” said Riley.

Cup’s Biggest Message to people is to ask for help if you need it. The goal is to connect community members by filling in the gaps to improve their daily lives.

“We know a lot of people in the community. I just want to feed them and make them happy,” said Riley.

