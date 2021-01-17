Advertisement

New mural planned to honor boxers from Ardmore

A new mural in Ardmore will honor boxers who got their start in the city. Owner of Gladiators...
A new mural in Ardmore will honor boxers who got their start in the city. Owner of Gladiators Gym in Ardmore, Garry Raymond said the it’s in the early stages of planning.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new mural in Ardmore will honor boxers who got their start in the city. Owner of Gladiators Gym in Ardmore, Garry Raymond said it’s in the early stages of planning

“It’s not a me thing, it’s a we thing. It’s all about us on east main street on the east side. Let’s get some pride going,” said Raymond.

He said the mural will be funded through a grant from the Ardmore Beautification Council, and it will honor fighters dating back to the 1950s.

“We got a lot of footage here in these two buildings, but we need money, grants and help doing it. We can be an asset to the community and start something really encouraging for the people,” said Raymond.

He shared the money will also be used to expand and improve his gym, a nonprofit that helps get kids off the street and into a sport.

Raymond said the mural will feature around six fighters and said he hopes to inspire a new generation of boxers.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into the Sherman Chipotle on Saturday afternoon.
Car crashes into Sherman Chipotle
As week six approaches for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, so does questions and concerns...
What to do for the COVID-19 vaccine if you live in Texas
A Durant mother says she knew her home was being burglarized when she couldn't unlock the door...
Durant family comes home to find burglar inside
“As heard on the scanner in Carter County” Facebook page deleted
Mega millions lottery jackpot climbs to $750 million, the second largest jackpot in Mega...
No winner of Mega Millions $750M; Powerball drawing Saturday

Latest News

Over 13,000 without power after line causes grassfire
Over 13,000 without power after line causes grassfire
A Davis woman started a new community non-profit called CUP, Communities Uniting People for...
Davis nonprofit provides free food to people every Saturday in Murray County
A car crashed into the Sherman Chipotle on Saturday afternoon.
Car crashes into Sherman Chipotle
A Davis woman started a new community non-profit called CUP, Communities Uniting People for...
Davis nonprofit provides free food to people every Saturday in Murray County