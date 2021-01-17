New mural planned to honor boxers from Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A new mural in Ardmore will honor boxers who got their start in the city. Owner of Gladiators Gym in Ardmore, Garry Raymond said it’s in the early stages of planning

“It’s not a me thing, it’s a we thing. It’s all about us on east main street on the east side. Let’s get some pride going,” said Raymond.

He said the mural will be funded through a grant from the Ardmore Beautification Council, and it will honor fighters dating back to the 1950s.

“We got a lot of footage here in these two buildings, but we need money, grants and help doing it. We can be an asset to the community and start something really encouraging for the people,” said Raymond.

He shared the money will also be used to expand and improve his gym, a nonprofit that helps get kids off the street and into a sport.

Raymond said the mural will feature around six fighters and said he hopes to inspire a new generation of boxers.

