Over 13,000 without power after line causes grassfire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - More than 13,000 people across Texoma were without power early Sunday morning.

A spokesman for Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative says an Oncore transmission line about four miles east of HWY 75 in Howe fell down, and caused a grass fire to spread, all before 2 a.m.

Fire units from Howe, and Tom Bean say the fire spread for a little less than an acre.

Thousands in Grasyon, Collin and Fannin Counties were without power for over an hour.

Crews worked through the morning to restore power, and say as of 2:40 a.m. most customers have been restored.

