Man involved in U.S. capitol riots arrested in Fannin Co.

A man was arrested in Fannin County following his alleged involvement in the riots at the U.S. capitol on January 6th.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FANNIN CO., Tex. (KXII) - A man who federal prosecutors say was involved in the capitol riots has been arrested in Fannin County.

Court documents state Guy Reffitt of Wylie, Tex. is facing federal charges for storming the capitol building on January 6th.

Photos included with the filing show Reffitt wearing a helmet outfitted with a camera and a tactical vest during the riot.

Reffitt is allegedly a member of the militia group ‘Texas Freedom Force,’ and authorities say he threatened to shoot his children of they became “traitors” and turned him in.

