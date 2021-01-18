Advertisement

Man wanted for leading Pushmataha Co. deputies on chase ending in crash

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who led deputies on a chase through three counties.(Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who led deputies on a chase through three counties.

They say Johnny Hamilton, 27, is wanted for eluding Antlers police in a stolen car on Thursday and eluding Pushmataha County deputies on Friday.

Sheriff BJ Hedgecock says the pursuit ended in a deputy’s wreck, when there was dust in the road and they couldn’t see the curve.

Hedgecock says Hamilton kidnapped the passenger, a 20-year-old woman, left her and the car in Atoka and ran away.

Hamilton is wanted for felony eluding, reckless driving, kidnapping, and two counts of stealing a car.

If you have any information, call the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office at 580-298-2475 or the Antlers Police Department at 580-298-5513.

Sheriff BJ Hedgecock says the pursuit ended in a deputy’s wreck, when there was dust in the road and they couldn’t see the curve.(Pushmataha County Sheriff's Office)

