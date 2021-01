PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pontotoc County woman is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say it happened just before 3 p.m. on private property west of Stonewall.

They say Tonya Taylor, 49, was doing donuts in a pasture with her UTV.

Troopers say she lost control and rolled several times.

Troopers say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

