Advertisement

2 National Guard members removed from inauguration security

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Two U.S. Army National Guard members are being removed from the security mission to secure Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

A U.S. Army official and a senior U.S. intelligence official say the two National Guard members have been found to have ties to fringe militias.

No plot against Biden was found.

The Army official and the intelligence official spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to Defense Department media regulations. They did not say what fringe group the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in.

Contacted by the AP on Tuesday, the National Guard Bureau referred questions to the U.S. Secret Service and said, “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration.”

The Secret Service told the AP on Monday it would not comment on if any National Guard members had been pulled from securing the inauguration for operational security reasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested in Fannin County following his alleged involvement in the riots at the U.S....
Man involved in U.S. capitol riots arrested in Fannin Co.
The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who led deputies on a chase through...
Man wanted for leading Pushmataha Co. deputies on chase ending in crash
A Pontotoc County woman is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon.
Woman killed in Pontotoc County crash
Over 13,000 without power after line causes grassfire
Over 13,000 without power after line causes grassfire
A car crashed into the Sherman Chipotle on Saturday afternoon.
Car crashes into Sherman Chipotle

Latest News

inauguration
Minnesota lawmakers discuss inauguration
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden has set sky-high expectations. Can he meet them?
New South African variant is driving pandemic severity in the country.
How dangerous is it? Scientists study South African COVID-19 variant
A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue