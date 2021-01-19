Austin College celebrates MLK day with guest speakers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Austin College held their annual MLK day celebration, though most of attendance participated online due to the pandemic. This year’s speakers about why celebrating MLK day is more important this year than ever.

“If we come together as a community then we can help bring about that dream that Dr. King had in mind,” said Sherman Assistant City Manager, Terrence Steele.

Steele was welcomed as Austin College’s keynote speaker.

“To be able to speak to the students that will be leaving Austin College and going out into the world and encouraging them to make the type of impact on the world that Dr. King made in his lifetime,” said Steele.

Steele says for Austin College to host the MLK celebration and similar events, it shows they are for community development toward justice.

Austin College Senior, Victoria Star Gilbert shared her story aligned with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s message.

“He moved the world with his words and that’s something that we shouldn’t forget,” said Gilbert.

She shared her belief in the power of literature, writing and our words.

“We are on the frontlines of a lot of things, and we are so vocal and unapologetic in who we are and what we stand for, and that’s so powerful. But with that in itself we also are in such an advanced decade where we have everything so convenient to us and so we can easily forget the historical things that brought us here today,” said Gilbert.

The event raised money for the college’s NAACP scholarship fund.

Both speakers believe now more than ever, Dr. King’s message of justice is important and necessary for our country.

“As a child growing up in Birmingham I saw that same things on my nightly news, but those were students that weren’t rioting, they weren’t vandalizing, they were just asking to be included. What happened a few weeks ago with the rioting at our capitol, that is not what America is all about,” said Steele.

Information about the event and a link to donate to the Grayson College NAACP scholarship fund can be found here.

