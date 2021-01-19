OSDH creates pop up vaccine events in Southern Oklahoma counties

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health held vaccine pop-up events Monday in Carter, Marshall, Stephens and Love counties.

300 people were vaccinated in Madill at the Marshall County Health Department; just three nurses gave out shots.

RN Karan Wallace said most of the people vaccinated Monday had had difficulty using Oklahoma’s online vaccine portal.

“Most people are very, very grateful,” Wallace said. “That’s all we did Friday, was call people.”

The health department wasn’t alone; the National Guard assisted by giving out shots, guiding traffic, and educating patients.

“Having a national guard just gives us a force multiplier,” Marshall County Health Department Regional Director Mendy Spohn said. “It helps us have more people so we can get more shots into arms quicker; it helps us to make sure that we’re able to react in every community that we’re serving.”

In addition to the National Guard, firefighters and police officers also came out to help the drive run smoothly.

Wallace said they didn’t learn they’d be doing the clinic until late Wednesday evening.

“We’re grateful for the volunteer help,” Wallace said. “We’ve got some family some friends who are volunteering to help as well.”

Spohn said it’s easier to stay organized when patients use the online portal.

“We will use the scheduling tool to know what vaccines we need to have on hand,” Spohn said. “So if someone got the Pfizer first dose we’ll know we need a Pfizer second dose.”

The next pop up clinic will be on President’s Day in Nothern District 8 counties like Ponotoc, Garvin, and Murray.

Oklahoma residents can register for a vaccine here.

