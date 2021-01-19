Advertisement

OSDH creates pop up vaccine events in Southern Oklahoma counties

The Oklahoma State Department of Health held vaccine pop-up events Monday in Carter, Marshall,...
The Oklahoma State Department of Health held vaccine pop-up events Monday in Carter, Marshall, Stephens and Love counties.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health held vaccine pop-up events Monday in Carter, Marshall, Stephens and Love counties.

300 people were vaccinated in Madill at the Marshall County Health Department; just three nurses gave out shots.

RN Karan Wallace said most of the people vaccinated Monday had had difficulty using Oklahoma’s online vaccine portal.

“Most people are very, very grateful,” Wallace said. “That’s all we did Friday, was call people.”

The health department wasn’t alone; the National Guard assisted by giving out shots, guiding traffic, and educating patients.

“Having a national guard just gives us a force multiplier,” Marshall County Health Department Regional Director Mendy Spohn said. “It helps us have more people so we can get more shots into arms quicker; it helps us to make sure that we’re able to react in every community that we’re serving.”

In addition to the National Guard, firefighters and police officers also came out to help the drive run smoothly.

Wallace said they didn’t learn they’d be doing the clinic until late Wednesday evening.

“We’re grateful for the volunteer help,” Wallace said. “We’ve got some family some friends who are volunteering to help as well.”

Spohn said it’s easier to stay organized when patients use the online portal.

“We will use the scheduling tool to know what vaccines we need to have on hand,” Spohn said. “So if someone got the Pfizer first dose we’ll know we need a Pfizer second dose.”

The next pop up clinic will be on President’s Day in Nothern District 8 counties like Ponotoc, Garvin, and Murray.

Oklahoma residents can register for a vaccine here.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car crashed into the Sherman Chipotle on Saturday afternoon.
Car crashes into Sherman Chipotle
A man was arrested in Fannin County following his alleged involvement in the riots at the U.S....
Man involved in U.S. capitol riots arrested in Fannin Co.
Over 13,000 without power after line causes grassfire
Over 13,000 without power after line causes grassfire
The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who led deputies on a chase through...
Man wanted for leading Pushmataha Co. deputies on chase ending in crash
A Pontotoc County woman is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon.
Woman killed in Pontotoc County crash

Latest News

Guest speakers at Austin College event share why MLK day is important this year more than ever.
Austin College celebrates MLK day with guest speakers
Austin College celebrates MLK day with guest speakers
A man was arrested in Fannin County following his alleged involvement in the riots at the U.S....
Man involved in U.S. capitol riots arrested in Fannin Co.
A Pontotoc County woman is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon.
Woman killed in Pontotoc County crash