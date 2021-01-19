Advertisement

Texoma rivalry basketball game postponed

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Battle of the Ax basketball games between Sherman and Denison have been postponed. The games were set to take place on Tuesday, January 19th, but due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Sherman programs, both the girls and boys games have been pushed back.

Out of an abundance of caution, both Sherman teams will wait until January 27th to get back on the court.

Sherman and Denison have already played once this year, with the Bearcats and Lady Cats coming out on top.

