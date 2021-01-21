Ardmore Police investigating fatal shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

Officers responded to the 600 block of D St. SE. late Tuesday night.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said George Powell, an Ardmore was found with a gunshot wound to his left side of his chest.

Powell was transported to a local hospital where he later died as result of injury.

Ardmore police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.