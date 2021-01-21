Advertisement

Strong storms, heavy rain Sunday night

Meanwhile, a weak wave brings drizzle this morning ...
KXII Weather Authority
By Tom Hale
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Water vapor imagery showed a well-defined upper low just off of the California coast, moving our way for a Sunday arrival. This will run into ample moisture and a surface cold front for the potential of locally heavy rainfall and strong storms.

Overnight winds turned to the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. A much weaker wave, compared to Sunday’s system, scooted through overnight with chances for drizzle, mainly across southern Texoma and DFW. Expect a mostly cloudy Friday with drier air filtering in this morning.

More about Sunday, we have heavy rain possibly Sunday, heaviest Sunday night as the upper low approaches. The low will be weakening but may still have enough energy to produce a few strong storms Sunday night into early Monday. Thus, a slight risk of severe storms is possible Sunday evening.

Rainfall totals of over an inch are possible Sunday night. The rest of the 7-Day forecast shows more sunshine than we’ve seen lately.

Here’s the seven day:

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler

Saturday: Mostly cloudy

Sunday: 70% rain by afternoon

Sunday night: 90% rain or thunderstorms

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

Thursday: Sunny skies

Tom HaLe

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

