Texoma Republicans, Democrats weigh in on Biden executive orders on first day of term

Texoma Democrats, Republicans weigh in on local impact of President Biden’s executive actions after first day in office.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:25 AM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

President Joe Biden signed 17 executive orders hours after being in his first day in office.

Some of them impacting foreign policy while others could have an impact down the line here in Texoma.

Glenn Melancon, Grayson County’s Democratic Party Chairman, said the president’s executive order to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord shows that he understands the impact of climate change and prolonged draught on farmers here in Texoma.

“We have a water problem here in north Texas because of severe draught and lack of water,” Melancon said. “By rejoining the Paris climate pact it means that farmers and ranchers in Texas will have a better chance of making money because we’re not going to have to worry as much about severe draught.”

Clyde Siebman, Grayson County Republican Party Chairman, said the slew of executive orders issued by the president symbolized a “day of job killing” that will soon have an immediate impact here in Texoma.

Siebman said Biden’s move to halt construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, which runs through Lamar County, will not only hurt our local economy and destroy jobs, but it also undoes the steps we’ve taken as a nation to become energy independent from the rest of the world.

“We’ve been able to ween ourselves off Middle East oil by generating oil and gas revenues and reserves here in North America,” Siebman said. “This just puts a stop to it. It’s a terrible impact.”

The president signed several other executive actions focused on changing the U.S. response to the pandemic, which includes implementing a mask mandate on federal property.

Biden also signed an order to rejoin the World Health Organization along with appointing a pandemic response coordinator who will report to the president on issues like the vaccine, testing and PPE supply and distribution.

