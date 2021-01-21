Advertisement

Woman survives pit bull attack in Ardmore

Two pit bulls are locked up after they attacked a woman in Ardmore Tuesday afternoon.
Two pit bulls are locked up after they attacked a woman in Ardmore Tuesday afternoon.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two pit bulls are locked up after they attacked a woman in Ardmore Tuesday afternoon.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said a woman was getting out of her car when the pit bulls came up to her.

Henry said she was able to defend herself using her purse, but she ended up with bite marks on arms and legs.

The dogs’ owner was given a citation. The dogs are in quarantine at a local vet office for fourteen days and are being tested for rabies.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement responds to a multi-vehicle crash on northbound US-75 Wednesday morning.
Gunter woman dead after semi veers off US-75 into Sherman business parking lot
20-year-old Sabrina Nino pleaded guilty Wednesday morning and was sentenced to prison for...
Second suspect in 2017 fatal drive-by shooting sentenced to prison
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
The pilots of the plane that landed on I-35 in Gainesville last night have been have been...
Pilots of plane that made emergency landing on I-35 identified

Latest News

Cooke County Commissioners' Court voted unanimously to appoint a new county judge to replace...
Cooke Co. judge post vacated by House District 68 candidate filled
The owners of Buncombe Creek Marina in Kingston are retiring after 32 years.
Buncombe Creek Marina owners retiring after 32 years
An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Oklahoma Veterans center in Ardmore has claimed the lives of...
40 vets dead in Ardmore Veterans Center COVID-19 outbreak
SOUTH EAST OKLAHOMA REPRESENTATIVE INTRODUCES BILL FOR BIGFOOT HUNTING SEASON
SE Okla. Rep. proposes bill to create bigfoot hunting season
Ten black Angus cows and five calves were stolen on Monday from the Callison Ranch near Ada.
Cows and calves stolen from Callison Ranch Beef in Pontotoc County