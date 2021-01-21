Woman survives pit bull attack in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two pit bulls are locked up after they attacked a woman in Ardmore Tuesday afternoon.

Ardmore Police Captain Claude Henry said a woman was getting out of her car when the pit bulls came up to her.

Henry said she was able to defend herself using her purse, but she ended up with bite marks on arms and legs.

The dogs’ owner was given a citation. The dogs are in quarantine at a local vet office for fourteen days and are being tested for rabies.

