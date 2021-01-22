Advertisement

3 grand jurors in Breonna Taylor case aim to impeach Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Louisville attorney files petition on behalf of anonymous jurors
The three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s...
The three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to indict any of the LMPD officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are now trying to get him impeached.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to indict any of the LMPD officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are now trying to get him impeached.

Attorney Kevin Glogower signed the petition on behalf of the three anonymous grand jurors, all of whom claim Cameron lied about at least three things when he announced on Sept. 23 that none of the officers would be charged directly for the death of the 26-year-old Taylor during a botched raid at her Louisville apartment.

“He lied about what was presented to the grand jurors, he lied about what options were given to the grand jurors and he lied about the decisions the grand jury made,” Glogower told WAVE 3 News on Friday.

One of the three officers who fired their weapons the night of the Taylor raid, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into neighboring apartments.

The petition was filed with the Kentucky House of Representatives on Friday, and will go before the state’s newly-created impeachment committee at a time that is still to be determined.

The petition charges Cameron with:

  • Incitement of insurrection (for financing, directing, and/or permitting radical robocalls that flooded the United States Capitol with rioters on January 6, 2021)
  • Breach of public trust and failure to comply with duties for misrepresenting to the nation the findings of the Grand Jury
  • Abuse of office and breach of duties of professional responsibility and ethics

“The grand jurors were approached by a number of people who wanted to gauge interest in filing something against Mr. Cameron,” Glogower said. “They decided to take this avenue ... to make sure the right people are being held accountable for what happened.”

WAVE 3 News has reached out to Cameron’s office and is awaiting a reply.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOUTH EAST OKLAHOMA REPRESENTATIVE INTRODUCES BILL FOR BIGFOOT HUNTING SEASON
SE Okla. Rep. proposes bill to create bigfoot hunting season
An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Oklahoma Veterans center in Ardmore has claimed the lives of...
40 vets dead in Ardmore Veterans Center COVID-19 outbreak
A local favorite reopens after a crash into the front of the restaurant 3 months ago.
Nick’s Family Restaurant reopens after 3 month shutdown
The owners of Buncombe Creek Marina in Kingston are retiring after 32 years.
Buncombe Creek Marina owners retiring after 32 years
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots.
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots

Latest News

FILE - In this April 30, 2018 file photo, Pennsylvania state Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Armstrong,...
Legislator mocks trans Biden nominee on Facebook, apologizes
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei...
2,100 arrested at protests demanding Navalny’s release
The Russian Interior Ministry says about 4000 people took part in protest in Moscow. (Source:...
Protesters across Russia want Navalny's release
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden calls Canada’s Trudeau, Mexico’s López Obrador