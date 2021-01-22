A+ Athlete: Dani Baccus, Dodd City

This week’s A+ Athlete is Dani Baccus of Dodd City High School. Dani is one of the most decorated athletes in Dodd City history. She has been named all state in basketball three times. She has led the Lady Hornets to the state finals twice with a chance to return this year. She has been named to the all-state tournament team twice and was the district player of the year. She is a key player on the Dodd City volleyball team where she has also been named all-state. She is also a member of the band. Dani enjoys the complete high school experience.

“It’s fun to be able to achieve different things in different aspects,” Baccus said. “I love my team, but I like to achieve with different people.”

“You are going to get an ultra-competitive kid who knows the game and who plays it the right way,” head basketball coach Alex Stephenson said. “She has put in countless hours of hard work to get to the point where she is. As a coach, I get confidence knowing that’s my point guard.”

In the classroom, Dani is an honor roll student and has been named academic all-district three times. She has earned an academic scholarship for college. She gives the effort and performance that has her teachers impressed.

“Her work ethic is something you wish you could clone and pass out,” English teacher Mary Louise Knight said. “She’s a very good independent worker, but she is also an excellent team player. She is always willing to jump in and help. She’s always giving help and support. It’s almost like she’s a protector.”

“It helps me realize how my life is going to be after high school and what I will have to do to get through college and the grades I’m going to make,” Baccus said. “There’s no point in slacking off in high school and getting to college and it be harder. I stay focused on my work so I can graduate and excel in college.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.