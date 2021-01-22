Advertisement

Biden orders review of domestic extremism threat in US

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has directed law enforcement and intelligence officials in his administration to study the threat of domestic violent extremism in the United States, an undertaking being launched weeks after a mob of insurgents loyal to Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The disclosure Friday by White House press secretary Jen Psaki is a stark acknowledgment of the national security threat that officials see as posed by American extremists motivated to violence by radical ideology. The involvement of the director of national intelligence, an office created after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to prevent international terrorism, suggests that American authorities are examining how to pivot to a more concerted focus on violence from extremists at home.

The threat assessment, coordinated by the national intelligence office, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, will be used as a foundation to develop policy, the White House said. In addition, the National Security Council will do its own policy review to see how information about the problem can be better shared across the government. And the administration will work on a more coordinated approach, with a focus on addressing social media and radicalization, she said.

“The Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we all know: The rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat,” Psaki said, adding that the administration will confront the problem with resources, policies and “respect for constitutionally protected free speech and political activities.”

The riot at the Capitol, which led last week to Trump’s second impeachment, raised questions about whether a federal government national security apparatus that for decades has moved aggressively to combat threats from foreign terror groups and their followers in America is adequately equipped to address the threat of domestic extremism. It’s an issue that has flared repeatedly over the years, with different attacks — including a shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue — periodically causing renewed debate over whether a law specific to domestic terrorism is needed.

It is unclear when the threat assessment will conclude or whether it will precipitate law enforcement and intelligence getting new tools or authorities to address a problem that officials say has proved challenging to combat, partly because of First Amendment protections.

FBI Director Chris Wray said last fall that, over the past year, the most lethal violence has come from anti-government activists, such as anarchists and militia types.

Law enforcement agencies are under scrutiny for their preparations for Jan. 6, when a violent mob of Trump supporters overran the police and stormed into the Capitol. More than 150 people are facing charges so far, including a man who was photographed wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” shirt, as well as QAnon conspiracy theorists and members of militia groups.

___

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOUTH EAST OKLAHOMA REPRESENTATIVE INTRODUCES BILL FOR BIGFOOT HUNTING SEASON
SE Okla. Rep. proposes bill to create bigfoot hunting season
An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Oklahoma Veterans center in Ardmore has claimed the lives of...
40 vets dead in Ardmore Veterans Center COVID-19 outbreak
A local favorite reopens after a crash into the front of the restaurant 3 months ago.
Nick’s Family Restaurant reopens after 3 month shutdown
The owners of Buncombe Creek Marina in Kingston are retiring after 32 years.
Buncombe Creek Marina owners retiring after 32 years
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots.
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots

Latest News

FILE - In this April 30, 2018 file photo, Pennsylvania state Rep. Jeff Pyle, R-Armstrong,...
Legislator mocks trans Biden nominee on Facebook, apologizes
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards...
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
People clash with police during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei...
2,100 arrested at protests demanding Navalny’s release
The Russian Interior Ministry says about 4000 people took part in protest in Moscow. (Source:...
Protesters across Russia want Navalny's release
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden calls Canada’s Trudeau, Mexico’s López Obrador