Buncombe Creek Marina owners retiring after 32 years

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - The owners of Buncombe Creek Marina in Kingston are retiring after 32 years.

“It’s hard to turn over,” said Karen Wootton. “I don’t think it’s hard to do it,” laughed Tom Wootton.

Owners Karen and Tom Wootton spent over three decades running and improving Buncombe Creek Marina. They said they’re planning on handing the keys to their kids.

“We’ve been married for 49 years and we’ve been here for 32, so a long time, said Karen.

Tom and Karen’s story starts in 1988. While on a family trip, Tom found out the property was for sale.

“I told her we can buy this place,’ said Tom. ”I thought he was crazy,” replied Karen.

After Tom and his wife took over the marina, they rolled up their sleeves and just ran with it.

“We built most of these docks. We put all of this in about 2003, and then we got some newer buildings down here,” said Tom.

Tom and Karen said they’re coming off of they’re best year. At one point during the pandemic, they said their RV lot was completely full for almost every week.

“From March to now, pretty much, every weekend from Thursday on that thing was full,” said Tom.

Karen and Tom said they plan to keep living on the property and hope to travel during their retirement.

“Just wish us luck and we’ll see you soon,” said Karen.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.