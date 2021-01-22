Choctaw Nation, OBI host plasma drive in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Thursday the Oklahoma Blood Institute joined with the Choctaw Nation for a plasma drive in Durant.

Donors gave blood for the convalescent plasma, which they say will help Oklahomans diagnosed with COVID-19. Officials say one donation can benefit 4 COVID-19 patients.

Chief Gary Batton and Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. donated in the afternoon.

Along with Oklahoma State Representative, Dustin Roberts, who says he had COVID in December.

”It’s been proven that plasma, COVID platelets help with the recovery if you’re hospitalized, and it’s just a good thing to save a life in general. If you can give blood, you should be doing it,” said Roberts.

They say patient antibodies are the only known source of convalescent plasma. Non-donors could also come to test for antibodies.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.