Cattle stolen from Pontotoc Co. ranch

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ten black Angus cows and five calves were stolen on Monday from the Callison Ranch near Ada.

Owner Nikki Callison said she and her husband first realized cows were missing when they found the lock cut on a cow pasture.

“There were cows standing in the lot that had been left,” Callison said. “I guess the thieves came in, backed up a trailer, loaded as many cows and calves as possible and took off leaving the pasture gate open.”

Callison said that’s when she contacted the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association.

“They send a special agent who was able to spend the last few days going from county to county, knocking on doors, going to sale barns, checking up on leads,” Callison said.

She said that’s why it’s so helpful when people send in tips to the TSCRA. On Tuesday, someone called about three cows on a highway.

“We don’t know if the cows had escaped a pasture that someone had put them in temporarily, or because of the pressure from the investigation that someone dumped them out on the road,” Callison said.

One of the cows, expecting a calf soon, was hit on the highway.

“The truck driver and the vehicle are fine,” Callison said. “But we did have to put one of the bred cows down.”

Callison said stealing cattle from a rancher is like robbing a bank.

“It definitely is a hit anytime a rancher loses livestock,” Callison said. “Either by death or by theft, it’s thousands of dollars.”

Seven cows and five calves with the Callison Ranch brand are still missing.

“It’s the roman numeral 2 with a C,” Callison said. “We call it the two C.”

Anyone who finds a cow with the two C brand should reach out to Callison Ranch Beef on Facebook or Instagram.

