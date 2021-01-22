Nick’s Family Restaurant reopens after 3 month shutdown

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Nick’s Family Restaurant in Denison has been shut down for months after a pickup crashed through the front of the restaurant. Thursday they finally reopened their doors to the community.

After months of repair, Nick’s Family Restaurant in Denison is back open for business. As they expected, they’ve been slammed all day, many of their regulars happy to welcome them back.

“It’s like one big family,” said guest at Nick’s Thursday morning, Johnny Reams.

Reams and his family come to Nick’s regularly.

“This is about the best place in Denison in my opinion. And just driving by here and seeing it closed was kind of like losing your best friend or something, you know?” said Reams.

They were excited to welcome them back after 3 months.

“The place looks very nice and it’s nice to have them back open,” said Reams.

In October a pickup crashed into the front of the restaurant injuring part owner Yildiz Jahja, three employees and two customers. It also forced the restaurant, a mainstay on the corner of Austin and Crawford, to shut down for renovation.

“With us being closed down for three months we were very, very sad that we missed all of our family members that come in that we consider family. And missed our coworkers as we consider family,” said employee, Teresa Corbell.

Corbell isn’t a relative of Nick’s family, but says she was adopted in after moving to the area a year ago.

“I’ve lived in a lot of different areas, but I feel that Denison Texas is a great community to live in, I really have enjoyed it. And I just think we’re blessed, we’re blessed to live here in this community,” said Corbell.

She says Nick’s family has been supportive to the community, with free Thanksgiving meals annually. The community really stepped up to support them in return in their time of need.

“I thank God for Nick’s family. They’re a blessing to this community and I know they’ll keep being a blessing to this community and I’m so proud to be part of this family,” said Corbell.

They’re expecting heavy traffic this weekend and ask the community for patience as they welcome all of their Denison family back to the family restaurant.

