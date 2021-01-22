SE Okla. Rep. proposes bill to create bigfoot hunting season

A Southeast Oklahoma State Representative has introduced a bill to create a bigfoot hunting season in the Sooner State.

“You know people are upset that hey this is not important legislation, but I think that it is important legislation,” District 19 Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-Lane) said.

His district, which includes parts of Atoka, Bryan., Choctaw, and Pushmataha counties are famous for its Bigfoot sightings.

“This area is really well known of for sightings and people who really believe that they have seen bigfoot,” Humphrey said.

There’s even an annual Bigfoot festival in Honobia every October, although last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic.

“So what we wanted to do is promote our area and we wanted to promote that festival,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey wants to have a monthlong season starting September 1st, set by the Oklahoma Wildlife Commission, who would then create any necessary specific hunting licenses and fees.

“Well there is a lot of people who are really passionate about big foot and passionate and believe that bigfoot is real and that bigfoot is out there. and we want to provide those people the opportunity to come southeastern Oklahoma, see our beautiful country there, see the area and enjoy get out in the woods and have a good time,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey said he’s in the woods all the time but has only come across a bear. He said Sasquatch enthusiasts need not worry.

“Nobody is wanting to kill bigfoot, so we are going to definitely make sure that there is a language in there,” Humphrey said.

And he hopes to get a bounty passed so if anybody catches and traps a bigfoot, a $25,000 cash prize would be rewarded.

If passed into law, the bill would take effect November 1st, but the Oklahoma Legislature would have to approve it first. Their session begins February 1st.

Humphrey’s aim is to make his district a tourist attraction, bringing in visitors and revenue to southeastern Oklahoma, even if those hunts come up empty.

“Our intent is to get people out in the woods and have a good time and experience nature and experience just the joy of getting out and having a good time looking for something like bigfoot.”

