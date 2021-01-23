Advertisement

Ardmore Homeless Coalition survey aims to get the full picture of homelessness in Ardmore

The Ardmore Homeless Coalition is leading a Point-in-Time count to learn more about the city’s...
The Ardmore Homeless Coalition is leading a Point-in-Time count to learn more about the city’s growing homeless population.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Homeless Coalition is leading a Point-in-Time count to learn more about the city’s growing homeless population.

“Homelessness in Ardmore is at a level that I don’t think this community has ever seen before,” Laura Akers, Executive Director of the Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma, said.

Akers said you can’t manage an issue without measuring it.

“Without this information, we truly don’t have the full picture of who’s experiencing homelessness in Ardmore,” Akers said.

So the Grace Center, the Community Children’s Shelter, the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma, Impact Ardmore, KI BOIS Community Action, Salvation Army Ardmore, and Carter County schools are working together to find out who doesn’t have a home and what’s needed to make a difference.

“When they see people exhibiting the signs of experiencing homelessness, they approach them and ask them if they have a few minutes to do a survey,” Akers said.

She said the questions on the survey go further than a census.

“One of the very first questions is where did you sleep last night,” Akers said.

Answers include a park, a shelter, a car, or the streets.

Akers said the homeless coalition began in October to design a system that can actually make a difference in the community.

“Having those numbers, that data, helps shape and form homeless services and homeless prevention services,” Akers said. “That’s ultimately what we’re trying to know. Who do we need to design services for, and what level and scale do they need to be at.”

The Ardmore Homeless Coalition will start their count next week.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOUTH EAST OKLAHOMA REPRESENTATIVE INTRODUCES BILL FOR BIGFOOT HUNTING SEASON
SE Okla. Rep. proposes bill to create bigfoot hunting season
An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Oklahoma Veterans center in Ardmore has claimed the lives of...
40 vets dead in Ardmore Veterans Center COVID-19 outbreak
A local favorite reopens after a crash into the front of the restaurant 3 months ago.
Nick’s Family Restaurant reopens after 3 month shutdown
The owners of Buncombe Creek Marina in Kingston are retiring after 32 years.
Buncombe Creek Marina owners retiring after 32 years
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots.
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots

Latest News

Mercy Hospital in Ardmore is offering COVID-19 vaccine online scheduling and people can now...
Ardmore Mercy Hospital offering COVID-19 vaccine scheduling for 65 and up
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots.
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots
This weekend around 100 angler teams are competing on Lake Texoma in the Catmasters Fishing...
Catmasters Fishing Tourney and outdoor expo this weekend
THE MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT NOW AT ONE BILLION DOLLARS
Ticket sales soar at Texoma store for Mega Millions $1B jackpot