Ardmore Mercy Hospital offering COVID-19 vaccine scheduling for 65 and up

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Hospital in Ardmore is offering COVID-19 vaccine online scheduling and people can now sign up to get updates on when the vaccines are available.

Anyone 65 and older can submit a form through Mercy Hospital’s website.

Ardmore Mercy Hospital President Daryle Voss said once vaccine supplies are available, the hospital will send a text or an email to schedule an appointment.

