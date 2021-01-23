Bonham’s Reaves signs with Grayson

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham baseball standout Tanner Reaves decided to continue his career on the diamond, signing with Grayson College on Friday. Reaves has been one of the top players for the Warriors for several years and believes Grayson was the perfect spot for him.

“I’ve grown up being around the facilities. I’ve played there. It just felt like home,” said Grayson College signee Tanner Reaves. “It really did. I took a tour with Coach Dusty over there and it felt like the right fit.”

