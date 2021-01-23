Advertisement

Bonham’s Reaves signs with Grayson

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Bonham baseball standout Tanner Reaves decided to continue his career on the diamond, signing with Grayson College on Friday. Reaves has been one of the top players for the Warriors for several years and believes Grayson was the perfect spot for him.

“I’ve grown up being around the facilities. I’ve played there. It just felt like home,” said Grayson College signee Tanner Reaves. “It really did. I took a tour with Coach Dusty over there and it felt like the right fit.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOUTH EAST OKLAHOMA REPRESENTATIVE INTRODUCES BILL FOR BIGFOOT HUNTING SEASON
SE Okla. Rep. proposes bill to create bigfoot hunting season
An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Oklahoma Veterans center in Ardmore has claimed the lives of...
40 vets dead in Ardmore Veterans Center COVID-19 outbreak
A local favorite reopens after a crash into the front of the restaurant 3 months ago.
Nick’s Family Restaurant reopens after 3 month shutdown
The owners of Buncombe Creek Marina in Kingston are retiring after 32 years.
Buncombe Creek Marina owners retiring after 32 years
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots.
Savoy man arrested, facing federal charges for role in U.S. Capitol riots

Latest News

Leonard-Whitewright Boys Hoops Highlights
Leonard-Whitewright Boys Hoops Highlights
Southwestern-Austin College Womens Hoops Highlights
Southwestern-Austin College Womens Hoops Highlights
Tribulation Prep-Grayson College Mens Hoops
Tribulation Prep-Grayson College Mens Hoops Highlights
Southwestern-Austin College Mens Hoops Highlights
Southwestern-Austin College Mens Hoops Highlights
Honey Grove-Tom Bean Girls Hoops Highlights
Honey Grove-Tom Bean Girls Hoops Highlights