Catmasters Fishing Tourney and outdoor expo this weekend

Friday the Catmasters came to Lake Texoma for their annual catfish tournament, and boating and outdoor expo in Durant.

“We have the Catmasters Tournament on Texoma. This is our second year to have it here. And we have northwards of 100 teams that are competing today and tomorrow,” said director, James Milton.

Milton is one of the Catmasters’ 4 directors. This is one of 7 tournaments they hold across the country. He says Lake Texoma is a great fishery for the tournament.

The expo, held at the Choctaw Event Center, is their only tourney to host local vendors for the weekend. Milton says the tourney brings in business to local attractions like Grandpappy, Tanglewood and Choctaw resorts.

“Choctaw is just huge for us. I mean they do a great job. A lot of the anglers are staying here, a lot of anglers are staying around the lake,” said Milton.

The two-day long expo is open to the public along with the fish weigh-in. Anglers are competing for a $40,000 prize.

“We were really excited about finding out about the expo here in Durant, and we love the outdoors, like to camp and fish and that’s why we’re here,” said expo visitor, Linda Hayes.

“So much this year with the COVID and everything, there hasn’t been a lot for people to get out and do,” said Milton.

Linda Hayes and her family are from Bonham. She says they love the shows.

“The expo is excellent and we’ve really enjoyed the dog show. So everybody should come out about 3:00 for the weigh-in of the fish,” said Hayes.

And they love the family-oriented atmosphere.

“Take the kids away from the video games and get outdoors with the family,” said Hayes.

More information about the tourney and expo can be found here.

